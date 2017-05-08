Husky resumes clean up after major oil spill in Saskatchewan last summer

Husky Energy is going to see how much more oil - if any - can be cleaned up from a major spill last July on the North Saskatchewan River. The company has started more shoreline clean up and assessment into the leak, which allowed 225,000 litres of heavy oil mixed with diluent to spill onto the bank of the river -about 40 per cent reached the river.

