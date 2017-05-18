Hedge fund settles SEC insider trading charges for $4.95 million
Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman and his firm Omega Advisors Inc. agreed on Thursday to pay $4.95 million to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading lawsuit against them. The accord resolves charges that Mr. Cooperman and Omega reaped about $4.09 million of profit in 2010 by trading in Atlas Pipeline Partners L.P., a longstanding holding, based on confidential tips that Mr. Cooperman received from an Atlas executive about a planned asset sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|1 hr
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Threestax
|9
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May 5
|Gastown
|10
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 4
|LNG
|124
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC