Hedge fund settles SEC insider trading charges for $4.95 million

Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman and his firm Omega Advisors Inc. agreed on Thursday to pay $4.95 million to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading lawsuit against them. The accord resolves charges that Mr. Cooperman and Omega reaped about $4.09 million of profit in 2010 by trading in Atlas Pipeline Partners L.P., a longstanding holding, based on confidential tips that Mr. Cooperman received from an Atlas executive about a planned asset sale.

