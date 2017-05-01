GST Fight - Gang of four' will still meet PM over GST
Four prominent WA business identities agitating for a better deal on the GST will push ahead with their meeting with Malcolm Turnbull next month in Canberra despite the Federal Government announcing an inquiry into the tax's distribution. Property developer Nigel Satterley said the group - which includes mining magnate Andrew Forrest, Woodside Petroleum and Wesfarmers chairman Michael Chaney and banker John Poynton - would prepare a submission to the Productivity Commission's inquiry.
