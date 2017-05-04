Good Day for Oil Producers Ruined by ...

Good Day for Oil Producers Ruined by a Bad Day for Oil

Read more: Bloomberg

Shares of U.S.-based oil and natural gas producers were crushed, despite a spate of unexpectedly positive first-quarter profit and production reports. The culprit: crude prices that tumbled from London to New York as traders abandoned faith in an OPEC-led effort to use supply cuts to counteract a persistent shale-fed glut.

