Federal Court tax ruling against Chevron a 'huge disappointment' says global V-P
A recent multi-million dollar tax ruling against oil giant Chevron, if allowed to stand, would have ripple effects across the globe and could deter investment into Australia according to Chevron's global vice president and chief financial officer Patricia Yarrington. Upon release of the company's first-quarter earnings, Ms Yarrington told US investors Chevron was still considering a High Court challenge against a tax bill of more than $300 million issued by the Australian Taxation Office.
