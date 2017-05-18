ExxonMobil to open its first Mexico station
The oil giant announced Tuesday that it will open its first Mobil station in central Mexico during the second half of 2017. The country decided to end its long-running oil monopoly in 2013, opening the door to foreign investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Threestax
|9
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May 5
|Gastown
|10
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 4
|LNG
|124
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar '17
|Snowball in Hell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC