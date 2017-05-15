Environmental Review Due For Enbridge...

Environmental Review Due For Enbridge Pipelinea

Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

The Minnesota Department of Commerce kicks off a public comment period Monday when it releases a draft environmental review for Enbridge Energy's proposed replacement for its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. The $7.5 billion project would replace a pipeline from the 1960s that no longer operates at full capacity.

