Environmental Review Due For Enbridge Pipelinea
The Minnesota Department of Commerce kicks off a public comment period Monday when it releases a draft environmental review for Enbridge Energy's proposed replacement for its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. The $7.5 billion project would replace a pipeline from the 1960s that no longer operates at full capacity.
