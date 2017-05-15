Environment groups sue over drilling ...

Environment groups sue over drilling in Gulf of St. Lawrence

14 hrs ago

Ecojustice lawyers, on behalf of Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society , Attention FragAZles, Nature QuA©bec, David Suzuki Foundation and Sierra Club Canada Foundation, say they filed a lawsuit in response to the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board's decision to reissue an exploration licence to Corridor Resources Inc. "The government should be following its own rules, not making unusual exceptions for oil companies that put communities and ecosystems in harm's way," said Ian Miron, Ecojustice lawyer said in a news release.

