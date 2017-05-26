Energy stocks fuel ASX to narrow weekly gain

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.7 per cent to 5751.7 on Friday, taking its weekly gain to 0.4 per cent, while the broader All Ordinaries index rose by a similar proportion. Providing support to the index were the major energy stocks, after the oil price surged strongly from the start of the week to Thursday before declining after Friday's OPEC meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.