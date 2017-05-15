Energy company unhooks gas lines afte...

Energy company unhooks gas lines after fatal Colorado blast

13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The company that owns a gas well linked to a fatal home explosion in Colorado said Tuesday it will permanently disconnect other pipelines in the area like the one blamed in the explosion. Anadarko Petroleum, which owns the well, did not say how many pipelines would be disconnected.

