Encana CEO says it would still invest in Canada with U.S. energy border tax

8 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The head of Encana Corp. says it will continue to invest in Canada even if the Donald Trump government erects border tax barriers to Canadian energy exports into the United States. Calgary-based Encana has focused its exploration and production activities on four core petroleum-producing formations over the past several years, the Permian and Eagle Ford in the southern United States and the Montney and Duvernay on the northern B.C.-Alberta border in Canada.

