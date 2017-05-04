Drop In Oil-related Stocks To Blame F...

Drop In Oil-related Stocks To Blame For All Of The Dow's Price Decline

12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The Dow Jones Industrial Average's decline Thursday could be blamed on the selloff in oil prices, as the blue-chip barometer's biggest decliners are tied to the oil market. Crude oil futures tumbled 4.3% toward the lowest close since November, amid rising U.S. output and expectations of recovery in Libyan production.

Chicago, IL

