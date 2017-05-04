Drop In Oil-related Stocks To Blame For All Of The Dow's Price Decline
The Dow Jones Industrial Average's decline Thursday could be blamed on the selloff in oil prices, as the blue-chip barometer's biggest decliners are tied to the oil market. Crude oil futures tumbled 4.3% toward the lowest close since November, amid rising U.S. output and expectations of recovery in Libyan production.
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|6 hr
|Gastown
|10
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Thu
|LNG
|124
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar '17
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
