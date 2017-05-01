Devon Energy to sell $1 billion in assets
Devon Energy Corp. plans to sell off $1 billion worth of assets to focus more on drilling in Oklahoma, west Texas and New Mexico. The company said on Tuesday that the sales are expected to be completed during the next 18 months and will include part of its holdings in the Barnett Shale in north Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar '17
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar '17
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar '17
|inbred Genius
|20
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC