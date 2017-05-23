Delaware Chancery Court Holds That Well-Pled Unocal Claim Does Not...
On May 15, 2017, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III of the Delaware Chancery Court dismissed a shareholder derivative action asserting that the directors of The Williams Companies, Inc. breached their duty of loyalty in connection with its entry into, and subsequent cancellation of, an agreement to acquire the remaining interest in its affiliate, Williams Partners L.P. . Ryan v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May 20
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May 5
|Gastown
|10
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 4
|LNG
|124
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC