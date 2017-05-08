Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisit...

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** Elliott Advisors, the hedge fund that has been pushing Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel to enter takeover talks with U.S. peer PPG Industries, said it had launched legal action to try to oust Akzo chairman Antony Burgmans. ** Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK said on Tuesday that they have signed a deal to form a business alliance ahead of Idemitsu's stalled merger with Showa Shell.

