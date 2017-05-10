Connelly: Greens hold balance of power in tight British Columbia election
British Columbia Premier Christy Clark lost her majority in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia in Tuesday's provincial election, an incredibly tight contest that has left no party owning a majority of the 87 seats. The balance of power is likely held by the Green Party, headed by an academic and climate change specialist named Andrew Weaver, which took three seats on Vancouver Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May 5
|Gastown
|10
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 4
|LNG
|124
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar '17
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC