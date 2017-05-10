Connelly: Greens hold balance of powe...

Connelly: Greens hold balance of power in tight British Columbia election

12 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

British Columbia Premier Christy Clark lost her majority in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia in Tuesday's provincial election, an incredibly tight contest that has left no party owning a majority of the 87 seats. The balance of power is likely held by the Green Party, headed by an academic and climate change specialist named Andrew Weaver, which took three seats on Vancouver Island.

