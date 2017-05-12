Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages
Shares of Comstock Resources Inc have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
