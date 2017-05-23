Company to shut down well linked to f...

Company to shut down well linked to fatal Colorado explosion

16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The company that owns a gas well linked to a fatal home explosion in Colorado says it will permanently shut down that well and two others in the neighborhood. Anadarko Petroleum announced the shut-down Wednesday in Firestone, where an April 17 explosion killed two people.

