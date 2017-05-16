Chevron's Most-Costly Mega Project Hits New Snag in Australia an hour ago
Chevron Corp.'s Gorgon liquefied natural gas plant shut a production train for about a month, at least the eighth outage since operations started 14 months ago at the most-expensive project in the company's history. Train 1 at the $54 billion project on Barrow Island off northwest Australia shut last week to replace a failed flow-measurement device, Cameron Van Ast, a Perth-based spokesman, said by email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May 5
|Gastown
|10
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 4
|LNG
|124
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar '17
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC