Chevron's Most-Costly Mega Project Hits New Snag in Australia an hour ago

Chevron Corp.'s Gorgon liquefied natural gas plant shut a production train for about a month, at least the eighth outage since operations started 14 months ago at the most-expensive project in the company's history. Train 1 at the $54 billion project on Barrow Island off northwest Australia shut last week to replace a failed flow-measurement device, Cameron Van Ast, a Perth-based spokesman, said by email.

