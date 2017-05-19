Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Shares S...

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Shares Sold by IronBridge Capital Management LP

16 hrs ago

IronBridge Capital Management LP cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,634 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 31,427 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

