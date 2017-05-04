Canadian Natural Resources Q1 profit comes in below estimates
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is reporting $245 million of net income for the first quarter, a big improvement from the loss it experienced at the same time last year but less than analysts expected. Revenue after royalty payments was above estimates at $3.64 billion, up from $2.18 billion in the first quarter of 2016 - when oil prices were near 13-year lows.
