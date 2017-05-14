Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th
Cabot Oil & Gas Co. announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, May 31st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May 5
|Gastown
|10
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 4
|LNG
|124
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar '17
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC