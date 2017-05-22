BUZZ-Statoil CEO eyes tighter oil market if OPEC cuts extended
** "That means that we will start digesting storage globally to a larger extent, but the rebalancing period will go deeply into 2018." ** "Our basic assumption is that it could be at $75 by 2020, but there is a lot of uncertainty in this rebalancing ... I don't have a better timeline than 2020."
