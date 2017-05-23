Anadarko to shut down well linked to fatal Firestone explosion
A home explosion in Firestone Monday, April 17, 2017 killed two and sent two people to the hospital. The company that owns a gas well linked to a fatal home explosion in Colorado says it will permanently shut down that well and two others in the neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|16 hr
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May 20
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May 5
|Gastown
|10
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 4
|LNG
|124
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC