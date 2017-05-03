Anadarko Petro -7.5% as worries grow over fatal gas blast linked to well

In terms of operations, APC's Q1 was " uneventful ," Barclays says, with production and price realizations in-line with expectations and operating expenses modestly below expectations. But analysts grilled CEO Al Walker during today's earnings conference call about the ramifications of the blast; Walker said it was too soon to know how APC's operations might be affected, adding that the 3,000 wells the company voluntarily closed after the explosion remain offline.

