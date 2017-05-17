Anadarko disconnects all 1-inch lines following Firestone house explosion

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation announced on its website Tuesday that it is permanently disconnecting 1-inch diameter return lines from all vertical wells in Colorado - the same type of pipe that carried odorless gas that fueled the Firestone house explosion . The company also plans to fund methane detection equipment for Oak Meadows homeowners as well as the cleanup of the neighborhood park adjacent to the leveled house, the website says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.