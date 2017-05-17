Anadarko disconnects all 1-inch lines...

Anadarko disconnects all 1-inch lines following Firestone house explosion

19 hrs ago Read more: Colorado Daily

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation announced on its website Tuesday that it is permanently disconnecting 1-inch diameter return lines from all vertical wells in Colorado - the same type of pipe that carried odorless gas that fueled the Firestone house explosion . The company also plans to fund methane detection equipment for Oak Meadows homeowners as well as the cleanup of the neighborhood park adjacent to the leveled house, the website says.

