Alberta Energy Regulator to reconsider Suncor tailings plan it rejected

Alberta's energy watchdog has agreed to reconsider its rejection of a plan by oilsands giant Suncor to clean up its tailings ponds. The Alberta Energy Regulator denied the Calgary-based company's applications in March, saying they did not satisfy requirements and a new proposal was needed.

