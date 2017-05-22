Ahead of Exxon's annual meeting, shareholders and investors push for climate action
Shareholder activists focused on climate issues are gaining traction in their push to have large energy companies and utilities take account of the impact rising global temperatures could have on their businesses. Proponents ranging from giant New York and California state pension funds to Wespath Investment Management of Illinois scored a number of victories this month.
