Valero Completes Purchase of Two Fuel Terminals from Chevron
Valero Terminalling & Distribution Co., a subsidiary of Valero Energy Corp., has successfully completed the acquisition of Chevron USA Inc.'s Louisville and Lexington, Ky., product terminals for an undisclosed amount, company officials said. Valero has also acquired Chevron's minority interest in the LouLex Pipeline system, which connects the two terminal facilities.
