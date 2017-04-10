US rig count rises 8 this week to 847; New Mexico up 7
The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. rose by 8 this week to 847. Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Thursday that 683 rigs sought oil and 162 explored for natural gas this week.
