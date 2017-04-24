US rig count rises 13 this week to 870; Texas up 11
The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. rose by 13 this week to 870. Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday that 697 rigs sought oil and 171 explored for natural gas this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Fri
|that 4 sure
|52
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar '17
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar '17
|inbred Genius
|20
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar '17
|Game Over
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC