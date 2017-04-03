US rig count increases 15 this week t...

US rig count increases 15 this week to 839; Texas up 7

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by 15 this week to 839. Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday that 672 rigs sought oil and 165 explored for natural gas this week.

Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

