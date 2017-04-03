UPDATE 3-Nexen joins ConocoPhillips in cutting oil sands output -sources
Two oil sands producers in northern Alberta have cut production at their facilities due to a shortage of synthetic crude, market sources said on Thursday, causing Canadian and U.S. crude prices to surge to multi-year highs. Synthetic supplies are scarce following a fire at the 350,000 barrel-per-day Syncrude plant in March that damaged the facility and forced the operator to bring forward maintenance and cut production for April to zero.
