UPDATE 3-Nexen joins ConocoPhillips in cutting oil sands output -sources

Two oil sands producers in northern Alberta have cut production at their facilities due to a shortage of synthetic crude, market sources said on Thursday, causing Canadian and U.S. crude prices to surge to multi-year highs. Synthetic supplies are scarce following a fire at the 350,000 barrel-per-day Syncrude plant in March that damaged the facility and forced the operator to bring forward maintenance and cut production for April to zero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.