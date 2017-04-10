UPDATE 1-ConocoPhillips sells San Jua...

UPDATE 1-ConocoPhillips sells San Juan basin assets for $3 bln

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, said on Thursday it would sell natural gas-heavy assets in San Juan basin to privately held Hilcorp Energy Co for about $3 billion. ConocoPhillips has been selling assets to reduce its exposure to profit-sapping natural gas assets and shore up its balance sheet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j... Mar 31 Snowball in Hell 2
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar 25 FireyFellow44 6
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Mar 24 Aponi 21
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... Mar 24 inbred Genius 20
News U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke... Mar '17 Game Over 1
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC