UES Dedicates New Solar Facility in Honor of Longtime Mohave County Employee
UniSource Energy Services dedicated a new 5 megawatt solar array in memory of an employee who helped to keep the lights on for more than 30 years in Mohave County. The Steven H. Jacobson Solar Facility, located north of Kingman, will produce enough power to meet the annual electric needs of more than 900 homes.
