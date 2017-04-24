U.S. Fifth Circuit Affirms Application of the Subsequent Purchaser...
In Guilbeau v. Hess Corporation , the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed the application of Louisiana's subsequent purchaser doctrine to bar a plaintiff's claims for property damage resulting from alleged oilfield contamination that occurred prior to his purchase of the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar '17
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar '17
|inbred Genius
|20
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar '17
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC