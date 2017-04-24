Trump's EPA: Cuts, infighting and no talk of climate change

President Donald Trump made a campaign trail promise to eliminate the Environmental Protection Agency -- a department once looked to as an important national force tackling climate change -- and during his first 100 days in office has held true to his word, taking swift strides towards dismantling the agency and rolling back regulations. Alongside EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, a former Oklahoma attorney general who once worked tangentially with the fossil fuel industry to oppose Obama-era regulations, the Trump administration has so far issued a flurry of EPA-focused executive orders, proposed employee buyouts, handed down a social media gag order and is proposing significant cuts to the EPA budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.