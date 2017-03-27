Texas showdown off as judge throws AG...

Texas showdown off as judge throws AG Maura Healey shade

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Exxon Mobil has lost home court advantage in its legal tussling with Attorney General Maura Healey, but it didn't come without some serious questions from the bench. A Texas judge overseeing the lawsuit the oil giant brought against Healey and her New York counterpart tossed the case to a Manhattan federal courtroom last week, moving it out of a venue Healey has long argued was wrong for the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j... Mar 31 Snowball in Hell 2
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar 25 FireyFellow44 6
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Mar 24 Aponi 21
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... Mar 24 inbred Genius 20
News U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke... Mar 11 Game Over 1
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... Mar 7 tomin cali 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,467 • Total comments across all topics: 280,013,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC