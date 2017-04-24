Suspected arsonist in custody after 2 fires in Trump Hotel
A Las Vegas police squad car sits outside of the Trump International Hotel after two separate fires were started at the hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Fire officials say one person is injured and a suspect is in custody after two separate blazes were discovered at the hotel in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar '17
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar '17
|inbred Genius
|20
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar '17
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC