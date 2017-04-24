Suncor Energy reports net earnings of $1.35 billion on higher prices, production

Suncor Energy is reporting net earnings of $1.35 billion or 81 cents per share in the first quarter of 2017, compared with $257 million or 17 cents a year earlier, thanks to higher commodity prices and oilsands production. The company reports operating earnings of $812 million or 49 cents per common share, beating the 31 cents estimated by a consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

