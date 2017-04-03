Stumbleupon
By George Telaveris France's Total announced on Thursday that it will be drilling in the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone in the first two weeks of July, marking the first phase of new exploration that could see up to 12 exploratory and appraisal wells being drilled in the next two years. Eleanor Rowley, Total's Vice-President of Exploration for the Middle East and North Africa , made the announcement during the signing ceremony at the Presidential Palace, in which Total and ENI signed jointly for Block 6 and ENI signed for Block 8. Earlier this year, Total sold half of its stake in Block 11 to ENI, which discovered the massive Egyptian Zohr field close to Block 11 last year.
