Skimmers found on 5 Boynton Beach gas pumps

The devices, which steal users' credit card information, were located on pumps at the following gas stations: Exxon Mobil, 290 N. Congress Ave.; Chevron, 645 W. Boynton Beach Blvd.; Sunoco, 2403 S. Federal Highway; Shell, 111 E. Woolbright Road; and 7-Eleven, 7044 Lawrence Road. Always look for a security sticker on the pump.

