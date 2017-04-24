RPT-UPDATE 2-Maiden Bakken oil cargo ...

RPT-UPDATE 2-Maiden Bakken oil cargo to Asia ships out, with more to come

The first ever reported export of North Dakota's crude oil to Asia left port last month, according to a shipping document seen by Reuters on Wednesday, in what is expected to be the first of numerous cargoes once the key Dakota Access pipeline starts moving oil in May. Swiss-based Mercuria Energy Trading S.A. loaded more than 600,000 barrels of Bakken crude, as well as some Mars Sour crude and DSW crude, in late March off the coast of Louisiana onto the very large crude carrier Maran Canopus, destined for Singapore, according to the bill of loading and ship tracking data. The burgeoning appetite for U.S. crude among Asian refiners could be a boon for Bakken crude, especially when the Dakota pipeline starts up.

