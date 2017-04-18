Restoration of South Dakota opera house making strides

In the Dirty '30s, Ki Caserio was a youngster hell-bent on finding something to do in this mile high town that didn't cost much, because coins were as rare as the elusive gold that miners were digging from the ground. Every Saturday morning, Caserio would join a throng of classmates gathered in front of the Homestake Opera House in a line extending to Main Street, waiting for the doors to open about 9:30 a.m. "It was a big deal," 90-year-old Caserio said.

