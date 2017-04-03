Repsol looking to sublet downtown Calgary office space

Spanish oil and gas giant Repsol SA is looking to sublet some of its downtown Calgary office space, adding to a market already swollen by energy industry cutbacks and layoffs. Spokeswoman Berta Gomez confirms that Repsol has vacated eight of its 22 floors in Bankers Hall West over the past year and is now seeking tenants to take over its leases.

