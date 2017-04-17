Rapid City woman settles racial discrimination lawsuit
Alicia Cline filed the federal lawsuit against a private jail services provider last year, claiming she was the target of discrimination because she isn't Native American. Cline worked at Community Alternatives of the Black Hills in Rapid City.
