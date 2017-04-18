Precision Drilling reports higher rig demand but lower pricing in Q1; loss rises
One of Canada's largest oil and gas drilling companies is seeing renewed demand for its services but at lower prices. Calgary-based Precision Drilling says it activated 17 rigs in its U.S. fleet, bringing the total to 56. Precision Drilling also had 91 active rigs in Canada at the end of the quarter, up from 50 at the beginning of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar '17
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar '17
|inbred Genius
|20
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar '17
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC