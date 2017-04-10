Petronas pitches $1 bln offshore gas project stake to oil firms-sources
Malaysia's Petronas has pitched an estimated $1 billion stake in a prized upstream local gas project to potential bidders including Royal Dutch Shell , ExxonMobil Corp, Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production and Japanese firms, sources familiar with the matter said. If successful, the deal could mark Petronas' biggest upstream stake sale since oil prices started declining more than two years ago.
