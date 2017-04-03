Petrobras says Exxon expressed 'strong interest' in pre-salt oil

U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil Corp expressed to Brazil's state-controlled company Petrobras "strong interest" in the exploration of deep-water oil fields off the Brazilian coast, Petrobras Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Tuesday. Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente talks during a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 11, 2017.

