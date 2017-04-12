Noble Energy and Clayton Williams Energy Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Consideration

Noble Energy, Inc. and Clayton Williams Energy, Inc. today announced that, in connection with Noble Energy's pending acquisition of Clayton Williams Energy, the election deadline for record holders of shares of Clayton Williams Energy common stock and Clayton Williams Energy warrants to elect the form of consideration they wish to receive in connection with the transaction, subject to proration, is 5:00 p.m. Central time on April 24, 2017, which is based on the current expectation that the transaction will be completed by April 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.